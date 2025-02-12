Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balkrishna Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Balkrishna Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2639.6, down 0.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.99% in last one year as compared to a 6.26% rally in NIFTY and a 15.65% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2639.6, down 0.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 23104.35. The Sensex is at 76395.31, up 0.13%.Balkrishna Industries Ltd has added around 1.69% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22573.9, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67446 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2648.7, down 0.43% on the day. Balkrishna Industries Ltd jumped 13.99% in last one year as compared to a 6.26% rally in NIFTY and a 15.65% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 29.3 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's oil demand set to grow by 300000 barrels per day in both 2025 and 2026

Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit rises 33.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Precot consolidated net profit rises 4.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Informed Technologies India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Graviss Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 65.19% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story