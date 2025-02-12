Balkrishna Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2639.6, down 0.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.99% in last one year as compared to a 6.26% rally in NIFTY and a 15.65% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2639.6, down 0.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 23104.35. The Sensex is at 76395.31, up 0.13%.Balkrishna Industries Ltd has added around 1.69% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22573.9, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67446 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2648.7, down 0.43% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 29.3 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

