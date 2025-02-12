CESC Ltd down for fifth straight session

CESC Ltd is quoting at Rs 128.5, down 0.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 3.88% in last one year as compared to a 6.26% rally in NIFTY and a 18.32% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

CESC Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 128.5, down 0.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 23104.35. The Sensex is at 76395.31, up 0.13%.CESC Ltd has lost around 15.47% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CESC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31436.75, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 65.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 129.2, down 0.32% on the day. CESC Ltd jumped 3.88% in last one year as compared to a 6.26% rally in NIFTY and a 18.32% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 21.72 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

