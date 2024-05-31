Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indrayani Biotech standalone net profit declines 91.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Indrayani Biotech standalone net profit declines 91.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 25.82% to Rs 15.80 crore

Net profit of Indrayani Biotech declined 91.95% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.82% to Rs 15.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.15% to Rs 1.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.33% to Rs 62.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.8021.30 -26 62.3274.48 -16 OPM %6.2711.46 -9.1011.61 - PBDT1.971.35 46 4.466.51 -31 PBT1.620.87 86 3.015.58 -46 NP0.070.87 -92 1.465.06 -71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit declines 56.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Board of Rossari Biotech approves incorporation of subsidiary in Dubai

Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit rises 68.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Emmessar Biotech &amp; Nutrition standalone net profit rises 85.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Genomic Valley Biotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aarey Drugs &amp; Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 497.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Binayaka Tex Processors standalone net profit rises 210.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Bheema Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.94 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Virya Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Katare Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story