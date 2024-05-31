Indrayani Biotech standalone net profit declines 91.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.82% to Rs 15.80 croreNet profit of Indrayani Biotech declined 91.95% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.82% to Rs 15.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 71.15% to Rs 1.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.33% to Rs 62.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
