Indus Finance standalone net profit declines 78.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Indus Finance declined 78.26% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 119.05% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.920.4240.2221.430.060.240.050.230.050.23

