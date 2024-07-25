Indus Finance standalone net profit declines 78.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 119.05% to Rs 0.92 croreNet profit of Indus Finance declined 78.26% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 119.05% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.920.42 119 OPM %40.2221.43 -PBDT0.060.24 -75 PBT0.050.23 -78 NP0.050.23 -78
Powered by Capital Market - Live News