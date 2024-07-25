Kenvi Jewels standalone net profit declines 15.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.07% to Rs 23.40 croreNet profit of Kenvi Jewels declined 15.79% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.07% to Rs 23.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales23.4026.02 -10 OPM %1.581.15 -PBDT0.210.25 -16 PBT0.210.25 -16 NP0.160.19 -16
