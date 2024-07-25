Kenvi Jewels standalone net profit declines 15.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.07% to Rs 23.40 crore

Net profit of Kenvi Jewels declined 15.79% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.07% to Rs 23.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.23.4026.021.581.150.210.250.210.250.160.19

