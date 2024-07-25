Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 40.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 40.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.25% to Rs 555.13 crore

Net profit of Bikaji Foods International rose 40.60% to Rs 58.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.25% to Rs 555.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 481.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales555.13481.69 15 OPM %16.5013.66 -PBDT95.9969.23 39 PBT78.0855.85 40 NP58.5641.65 41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty futures plunge over 200 pts; Asian markets bleed red

SIP Magic: Create a Wealth of 1 Crore in Just 10 Years!

$1 trn rout hits Nasdaq 100 over AI jitters in worst day since 2022

US election: Trump attacks Harris on abortion, an issue he rarely discusses

Slump in tech stocks knock Asia shares, yen towers at over 2-month high

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story