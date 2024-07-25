Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 40.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.25% to Rs 555.13 crore

Net profit of Bikaji Foods International rose 40.60% to Rs 58.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.25% to Rs 555.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 481.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.555.13481.6916.5013.6695.9969.2378.0855.8558.5641.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp