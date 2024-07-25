Shekhawati Poly-Yarn reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.36 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 5.83% to Rs 16.52 crore

Net profit of Shekhawati Poly-Yarn reported to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.83% to Rs 16.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.5215.61 6 OPM %9.69-0.26 -PBDT2.480.08 3000 PBT2.36-2.08 LP NP2.36-2.08 LP

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

