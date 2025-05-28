Indus Finance standalone net profit declines 81.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 42.37% to Rs 1.02 crore

Net profit of Indus Finance declined 81.82% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 42.37% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.67% to Rs 1.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 66.06% to Rs 5.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1.021.775.483.3056.8660.4561.3147.880.320.851.871.400.310.841.841.370.040.221.040.75

