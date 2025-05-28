Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit rises 7.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.70% to Rs 63.11 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Craft Industries rose 7.89% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.70% to Rs 63.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.22% to Rs 2.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.57% to Rs 202.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 175.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

63.1153.62202.89175.566.015.676.276.272.372.038.097.671.111.083.514.150.820.762.693.03

