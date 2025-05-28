Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital Trust standalone net profit declines 85.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Capital Trust standalone net profit declines 85.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales decline 7.06% to Rs 20.55 crore

Net profit of Capital Trust declined 85.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.06% to Rs 20.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.37% to Rs 1.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.96% to Rs 94.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales20.5522.11 -7 94.7577.69 22 OPM %22.7719.36 -21.1114.97 - PBDT0.310.92 -66 2.083.31 -37 PBT0.120.81 -85 1.622.89 -44 NP0.090.60 -85 1.112.15 -48

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

