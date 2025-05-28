Capital Trust standalone net profit declines 85.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.06% to Rs 20.55 crore

Net profit of Capital Trust declined 85.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.06% to Rs 20.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.37% to Rs 1.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.96% to Rs 94.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

20.5522.1194.7577.6922.7719.3621.1114.970.310.922.083.310.120.811.622.890.090.601.112.15

