Indus Towers posts over 17% YoY fall in Q2 PAT; tower base stands at 2.56 lakh units

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Indus Towers has reported 17.3% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,839 crore despite a 9.7% increase in revenue to Rs 8,188 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

The company said that Q2 FY26 had a write back of Rs 195 crore in provision for doubtful receivables, aided by collections against past overdue.

Consolidated EBITDA for Q2 FY26 was Rs. 4,613 crore, down 6.0% YoY. EBITDA margin for the period under review was 56.3%.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 2,478 crore, down by 16.8% from Rs 2,980 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Operating free cash flow for the September 2025 quarter was Rs 1,039 crore as against Rs 2,545 crore recorded in the September 2024 quarter.

The company had a total tower base of 256,074 units, with closing sharing factor of 1.62 as on 30 September 2025.

Prachur Sah, managing director and CEO, Indus Towers, said: We are pleased to report another quarter of solid performance driven by healthy tower additions and the strengthening of our market presence.

Our sharp focus on cost efficiency has been contributing to steady improvement in our profitability. The quarter also marked announcement of our plan to foray into Africa, a strategic step towards supplementing our long-term growth by extending Indus Towers proven execution capabilities to new high-potential markets.

Indus Towers is Indias leading provider of passive telecom infrastructure, and it deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures, for various mobile operators. The companys portfolio of 256,074 telecom towers makes it one of the largest tower infrastructure providers in the country with presence in all 22 telecom circles.

The scrip rose 2.89% to currently trade at Rs 382.10 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

