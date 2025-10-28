Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ministry of Coal to launch 14th Round of Commercial Coal Mine Auctions on 29th October 2025

Ministry of Coal to launch 14th Round of Commercial Coal Mine Auctions on 29th October 2025

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The Ministry of Coal is gearing up to launch the 14th Round of Commercial Coal Mine Auctions on 29th October 2025 in New Delhi. The commercial coal mine auction process launched in 2020 has consistently witnessed strong participation from both established and new industry players. It has played a pivotal role in accelerating domestic coal production and ensuring a reliable supply to meet the nations growing energy needs. The commercial auction framework has transformed the coal sector by introducing transparency.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

