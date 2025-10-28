Overall tele-density in India increases to 86.65%

Ministry of Communications stated in a latest update that as per the information received from 1392 operators in September 2025, the total number of broadband subscribers increased from 989.58 million at the end of August 2025 to 995.63 million at the end of September 2025 with a monthly growth rate of 0.61%. The number of wireline subscribers increased from 46.51 million at the end of August 2025 to 46.61 million at the end of September 2025. The net increase in the wireline subscriber base was 0.11 million with a monthly growth rate of 0.23%.

The overall wireline tele-density in India increased from 3.28% at the end of August 2025 to 3.29% at the end of September 2025. Urban and rural wireline tele-density were 8.14% and 0.55% respectively, on 30th September 2025. The respective share of urban subscribers, and rural subscribers in total wireline subscribers were 89.32% and 10.68% respectively at the end of September 2025.

The number of wireless (mobile + Fixed wireless access) subscribers increased from1178.03 million at the end of August 2025 to 1182.32 million at the end of September2025, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.36%. Total wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 645.27 million on 31st August 2025 to 647.47 million on 30th September 2025. The subscription in rural areas also increased from 532.76 million to 534.85 million during the same period. The monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless subscriptions was 0.34% and 0.39%, respectively. The wireless tele-density in India increased from 83.12% at the end of August 2025 to 83.36% at the end of September 2025. The urban wireless tele-density increased from 126.38% at the end of August 2025 to 126.62% at the end of September 2025. The rural wireless tele-density increased from 58.76% to 58.98% during the same period. The share of urban and rural wireless subscribers in the total number of wireless subscribers was 54.76% and 45.24%, respectively, at the end of September 2025.

The number of wireless (mobile) subscribers increased from1167.03 million at the end of August 2025 to 1170.44 million at the end of September 2025 thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.29%. Wireless (mobile) subscription in urban areas increased from 638.49 million at the end of August 2025 to 640.17 million at the end of September 2025 and wireless (mobile) subscription in rural areas also increased from 528.54 million to 530.27 million during the same period. The monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless (mobile) subscription were 0.26% and 0.33% respectively.

The wireless (mobile) tele-density in India increased from 82.35% at the end of August 2025 to 82.53% at the end of September 2025. The urban wireless (mobile) tele-density increased from 125.05% at the end of August 2025 to 125.19% at the end of September 2025 and rural wireless (mobile) tele-density increased from 58.30% to 58.47% during the same period. The share of urban and rural wireless (mobile) subscribers in the total number of wireless (mobile) subscribers were 54.69% and 45.31% respectively at the end of September 2025. The number of wireless (5G FWA) subscribers increased from 8.90 million at the end of August 2025 to 9.40 million at the end of September 2025 with subscriptions in urban and rural areas of 5.53 million and 3.87 million, respectively. The shares of urban and rural wireless (5G FWA) subscribers in total wireless (5G FWA) subscribers were 58.85% and 41.15%, respectively at the end of September 2025.

The number of total telephone subscribers in India increased from 1224.54 million at the end of August 2025 to 1228.94 million at the end of September 2025, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.36%. Urban telephone subscription increased from 686.79 million at the end of August 2025 to 689.11 million at the end of September 2025 and the rural telephone subscription also increased from 537.75 million to 539.83 million during the same period. The monthly growth rates of urban and rural telephone subscription were 0.34% and 0.39% respectively during the month of September 2025.

The overall tele-density in India increased from 86.40% at the end of August 2025 to 86.65% at the end of September 2025. The urban tele-density increased from 134.51% at the end of August 2025 to 134.76% at the end of September 2025 and rural tele-density also increased from 59.31% to 59.52% during the same period. The share of urban and rural subscribers in total number of telephone subscribers at the end of September 2025 were 56.07% and 43.93% respectively.