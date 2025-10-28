Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Cloud Softech Solutions inks master service agreement with Orange Telecom

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions inks master service agreement with Orange Telecom

Image
Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 11:32 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has entered into a Master Service Agreement with Orange Business Services India Technology, a global leader in network and digital integration.

Orange Telecom has been selected as an integration partner by Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) to support the implementation of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology. As part of this collaboration, Orange is actively involved in launching a proof of concept (POC) for 5G FWA at the BSNL exchange located in Mindi, Visakhapatnam. BCSSL, acting as the principal partner for BSNL in this initiative, is spearheading the deployment of advanced 5G FWA solutions to enhance high-speed connectivity and network performance in the region.

Through this partnership, Orange brings its global expertise in network integration and digital solutions to the table, ensuring that the 5G FWA rollout is seamless, secure, and scalable. The POC at BSNL Mindi exchange serves as a critical milestone, demonstrating the technical feasibility and operational benefits of adopting 5G FWA for enterprise and residential customers. This initiative is designed to showcase how next-generation wireless broadband can address connectivity challenges, especially in areas where traditional fiber deployment may be impractical or cost-prohibitive.

The successful implementation of this POC will not only validate the effectiveness of 5G FWA in real-world scenarios but also set the stage for broader adoption across other BSNL exchanges and regions. This collaboration underscores BCSSL's commitment to driving innovation in the Indian telecom sector and positions the company as a key enabler of digital transformation in partnership with industry leaders like Orange and BSNL.

Key Highlights of the Arrangement:

The MSA, effective 13 October 2025, establishes a framework for Orange to provide a wide range of IT products and services to BCSSL and its affiliates.

This strategic partnership will enable BCSSL to leverage Orange's global expertise and robust service portfolio to expand its footprint in the telecommunications sector, both within India and internationally.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sai Silks Kalamandir rallies after Q2 PAT climbs 69% YoY to Rs 40 cr

Mazagon Dock gains after Q2 PAT climbs 28% YoY to Rs 749 cr

Volumes jump at Aditya Birla Capital Ltd counter

Bata India slips after Q2 PAT slumps 73% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Wall Street Soars as U.S.-China Trade Hopes Lift Markets; Nasdaq Jumps 1.9%

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story