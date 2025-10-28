Blue Cloud Softech Solutions inks master service agreement with Orange Telecom

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has entered into a Master Service Agreement with Orange Business Services India Technology, a global leader in network and digital integration.

Orange Telecom has been selected as an integration partner by Blue Cloud Softech Solutions (BCSSL) to support the implementation of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology. As part of this collaboration, Orange is actively involved in launching a proof of concept (POC) for 5G FWA at the BSNL exchange located in Mindi, Visakhapatnam. BCSSL, acting as the principal partner for BSNL in this initiative, is spearheading the deployment of advanced 5G FWA solutions to enhance high-speed connectivity and network performance in the region.

Through this partnership, Orange brings its global expertise in network integration and digital solutions to the table, ensuring that the 5G FWA rollout is seamless, secure, and scalable. The POC at BSNL Mindi exchange serves as a critical milestone, demonstrating the technical feasibility and operational benefits of adopting 5G FWA for enterprise and residential customers. This initiative is designed to showcase how next-generation wireless broadband can address connectivity challenges, especially in areas where traditional fiber deployment may be impractical or cost-prohibitive. The successful implementation of this POC will not only validate the effectiveness of 5G FWA in real-world scenarios but also set the stage for broader adoption across other BSNL exchanges and regions. This collaboration underscores BCSSL's commitment to driving innovation in the Indian telecom sector and positions the company as a key enabler of digital transformation in partnership with industry leaders like Orange and BSNL.