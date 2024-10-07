IndusInd Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1351.3, down 2.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.41% in last one year as compared to a 27% rally in NIFTY and a 15.61% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1351.3, down 2.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 24780.85. The Sensex is at 81048.48, down 0.78%.IndusInd Bank Ltd has lost around 5.38% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51462.05, down 1.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.02 lakh shares in last one month.

