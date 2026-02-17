Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IndusInd Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

IndusInd Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 943.8, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.84% in last one year as compared to a 12.18% jump in NIFTY and a 24.59% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 943.8, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 25741. The Sensex is at 83526.16, up 0.3%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has slipped around 0.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 60949.1, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 940.95, up 1.03% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is down 7.84% in last one year as compared to a 12.18% jump in NIFTY and a 24.59% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

