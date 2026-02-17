Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys announces strategic collaboration with Anthropic



Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 10:17 AM IST
To develop and deliver advanced enterprise AI solutions

Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with Anthropic, an AI safety and research company, to develop and deliver advanced enterprise AI solutions to companies across telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, and software development. The collaboration will begin in telecommunications with a dedicated Anthropic Center of Excellence to build and deploy AI agents tailored to industry-specific operations. The collaboration will further expand across industries, including financial services, manufacturing, and software development.

At its core, the collaboration integrates Anthropic's Claude models, including Claude Code, with Infosys Topaz AI offerings to help enterprises automate complex workflows, accelerate software delivery, and adopt AI with the governance and transparency that regulated industries require.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to ensuring AI drives real transformational value, not just efficiency gains. Together, Infosys and Anthropic aim to help clients reimagine the enterprise operating model by combining deep industry expertise, frontier AI, and engineering scale into one unified approach.

A core focus will be agentic AI - systems that go beyond answering questions to independently handling multi-step tasks like processing claims, generating and testing code, or managing compliance reviews. Using tools like the Claude Agent SDK, Infosys and Anthropic will help clients build AI agents that can work persistently across long, complex processes rather than one-off interactions. The collaboration will also help organizations modernize legacy systems, combining Infosys Topaz and Claude to accelerate migration and reduce the cost of updating aging infrastructure.

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

