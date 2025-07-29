Indusind Bank Q1 PAT drops 68% YoY to Rs 684 cr

Indusind Bank reported a 68.21% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 684.25 crore on 3.79% fall in total income to Rs 14,420.12 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit from ordinary activities before tax dropped 68.22% YoY to Rs 914.38 crore in Q1 June 2025.

The banks financial results include the financial results of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bharat Financial Inclusion (BFIL), a business correspondent (BC) of the Bank involved in originating small ticket loans for the Bank and IndusInd Marketing and Financial Services (IMFS), an associate of the Bank.

The bank reported a 72.17% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 604.07 crore on 3.79% fall in total income to Rs 14,420.80 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Net interest income (NII) tumbled 17.53% to Rs 4,460 in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 5,408 crore posted in same quarter last year. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at Rs 3.46% in Q1 FY26 as against 4.25% in Q1 FY25. The banks deposits stood at Rs 3,97,144 crore as on 30th June 2025, registering the de-growth of 0.34% against Rs 3,98,513 crore as on 30th June 2024. CASA deposits were at Rs 1,25,006 crore, with current account deposits at Rs 33,892 crore and savings account deposits at Rs 91,113 crore. Advances were Rs 3,33,694 crore as of June 30, 2025, as against Rs 3,47,898 crore as on 30th June 2024.

Gross NPA were at 3.64% as on 30th June 2025, as against 2.02% as on 30th June 2024. Gross NPA stood at Rs 12,480.56 crore as on 30th June 2025 as against 7,126.80 crore as on 30th June 2024. Net NPA stood at Rs 3,721.52 crore as on 30th June 2025 compared with Rs 2,095.47 crore as on 30th June 2024. The banks total capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) as per Basel III guidelines (excluding Q1 profits) stood at 16.63% as on June 30, 2025, as compared to 17.04% as on June 30, 2024. Tier 1 CRAR (excluding Q1 profits) was at 15.48% as on June 30, 2025, compared to 15.64% as on June 30, 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, the banks distribution network included 3,110 branches/ Banking outlets and 3,052 onsite and offsite ATMs, as against 3,013 branches/banking outlets and 2,988 onsite and offsite ATMs, as of June 30, 2024. The client base stood at approximately 42 million as on June 30, 2025. Sunil Mehta, the chairman of the board of directors, IndusInd Bank said: "The Bank has delivered clean and profitable Q1 results, marking a robust recovery from the challenges of the previous quarter. Leadership transition is progressing well, with our final recommendations being submitted to the regulator. The Board remains confident of moving forward as per planned timelines. The committee of executives has ensured seamless continuity and effective execution during this phase. The Bank has taken decisive action on legacy issues, strengthened governance, and enhanced operational controls

The Bank is also actively working to integrate its diverse business lines under the One IndusInd approach, unlocking synergies and delivering a unified banking experience to our customers. Commenting on the performance, Soumitra Sen and Anil Rao, the members of the committee of executives, IndusInd Bank said: The Banks Q1 performance reflects the resilience of our core businesses and financial transparency. We returned to profitability with a net profit of Rs 604 crore, supported by steady recovery in core businesses and calibrated actions on cost optimization. Our capital adequacy remains strong with CRAR at 16.63% (excluding Q1 profits), reflecting a solid balance sheet and foundation. Our focus remains on unlocking. profitability, enhancing operational efficiency, and deepening stakeholder trust.