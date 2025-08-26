Indusind Bank's board appoints Rajiv Anand as MD & CEO

Indusind Bank said that its board has approved the appointment of Rajiv Anand as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) effective from August 25, 2025 for three years.

Rajiv Anand holds a degree in Commerce and is a qualified Chartered Accountant. He was deputy managing director at Axis Bank. In this role, he led the bank's wholesale banking business and was also responsible for driving the digital agenda of the bank. He has held key management positions at leading global financial institutions and in capital markets & banking.

He joined Axis asset management company in 2009 as its founding managing director & CEO. In his next assignment, he was appointed president of retail banking at Axis Bank. Subsequently, he was inducted into the board of the Axis Bank and took over as the head of wholesale banking.

The board had constituted the Committee of Executives to oversee the operations of the bank, under the oversight and guidance of the Oversight Committee of the board. With the assumption of charge by MD & CEO effective on 25th August 2025, the Committee of Executives and Oversight Committee of the board thus stands dissolved. Sunil Mehta, the chairman of the board of directors, IndusInd Bank said: On behalf of the Board, I welcome Rajiv Anand as the MD & CEO of the Bank. The board looks forward to working closely with Mr. Anand and the management team and taking it to new heights. The board also appreciates the efforts of the Oversight Committee and the Committee of Executives. During this interim period, the bank has made robust progress ascertaining root causes of legacy issues and addressing control gaps. The board also made significant progress in assessing individual roles and responsibilities and fixing staff accountability. The bank is now embarking on growth journey under the new leadership while prioritizing highest standards of governance and integrity.