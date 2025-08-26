Shares of Shreeji Shipping Global list in B Group

The equity shares of Shreeji Shipping Global (Scrip Code: 544490) are listed effective 26 August 2025 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group Securities. At 9.33 IST, in the pre-open session for new listings, the indicative price for the stock was at a premium of 7.14% over the offer price of Rs 252.

