Shares of Vikram Solar list in B Group

The equity shares of Vikram Solar (Scrip Code: 544488) are listed effective 26 August 2025 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group Securities. At 9.29 IST, in the pre-open session for new listings, the indicative price for the stock was at a premium of 2.41% over the offer price of Rs 332.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News