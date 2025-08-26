Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shares of Patel Retail list in T Group

Shares of Patel Retail list in T Group

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
The equity shares of Patel Retail (Scrip Code: 544487) are listed effective 26 August 2025 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'T' Group Securities. At 9.36 IST, in the pre-open session for new listings, the indicative price for the stock was at a premium of 19.61% over the offer price of Rs 255.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

