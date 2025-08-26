Shares of Patel Retail list in T Group

The equity shares of Patel Retail (Scrip Code: 544487) are listed effective 26 August 2025 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'T' Group Securities. At 9.36 IST, in the pre-open session for new listings, the indicative price for the stock was at a premium of 19.61% over the offer price of Rs 255.

