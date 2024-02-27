Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Industrials shares gain

Industrials shares gain

Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 92.06 points or 0.75% at 12348.31 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Uniparts India Ltd (up 11.02%), Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (up 4.98%),Action Construction Equipment Ltd (up 4.88%),Balu Forge Industries Ltd (up 4.73%),Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd (up 4.6%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd (up 4.53%), Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd (up 4.19%), Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (up 4.14%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd (up 3.44%), and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (up 3.32%).

On the other hand, SML ISUZU Ltd (down 5.15%), Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (down 4.96%), and Triveni Turbine Ltd (down 2.47%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 42.6 or 0.06% at 72832.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 6.1 points or 0.03% at 22128.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 153.53 points or 0.33% at 46158.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 59.83 points or 0.44% at 13629.22.

On BSE,1906 shares were trading in green, 1178 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

