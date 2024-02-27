Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Mech edges higher after bagging order worth Rs 396 crore from SE Central Railway

Power Mech edges higher after bagging order worth Rs 396 crore from SE Central Railway

Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Power Mech Projects added 2.16% to Rs 5320.75 after the company announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 396.25 crore for execution of civil construction and electrical works from South East Central Railway.

The contract involves construction of electrified fourth Railway BG line in between Dadhapara-Belaha Dagori & Nipania-Bhatapara-Hathbandh stations in the state of Chhattisgarh in South East Central Railway on EPC basis.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The project has to be completed within a period of 30 months.

Power Mech Projects is an engineering and construction company providing integrated service in erection, testing and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines and generators and balance of plant (BOP), civil works and operation and maintenance (O&M).

The company's consolidated net profit rose 21.53% to Rs 61.52 crore on 21.82% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,107.50 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 21.53% in the December 2023 quarter

Wipro, Canara Bank, MCX, Lemon Tree Hotels in focus

Gensol Engineering wins two EPC projects of Rs 337.70 cr

Indian Hume Pipe gains after bagging EPC project worth Rs 495 cr

Waaree Renewables Technologies wins order of Rs 990.60 cr

Oil &amp; Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Slides 0.91%

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd Spurts 5.8%

US Market falls on profit taking, ahead of macro data

Wipro partners with Nokia

Wipro, Canara Bank, MCX, Lemon Tree Hotels in focus

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story