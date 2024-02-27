Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 14.21% over last one month compared to 15.26% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 2.85% rise in the SENSEX

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd fell 0.91% today to trade at Rs 267.25. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is down 0.4% to quote at 28433.35. The index is up 15.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd decreased 0.57% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd lost 0.56% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 65.71 % over last one year compared to the 22.64% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 14.21% over last one month compared to 15.26% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 2.85% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19960 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14.25 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 281.05 on 20 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 146.7 on 28 Mar 2023.

