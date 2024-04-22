Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC India Ltd Surges 4.64%, S&P BSE Utilities index Gains 1.75%

PTC India Ltd Surges 4.64%, S&amp;P BSE Utilities index Gains 1.75%

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
PTC India Ltd has added 24.7% over last one month compared to 7.95% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.15% rise in the SENSEX

PTC India Ltd gained 4.64% today to trade at Rs 230. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 1.75% to quote at 5784.8. The index is up 7.95 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd increased 3.95% and KPI Green Energy Ltd added 3.35% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 101.58 % over last one year compared to the 23.49% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

PTC India Ltd has added 24.7% over last one month compared to 7.95% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.15% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 37989 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 254.65 on 01 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 90.5 on 21 Apr 2023.

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

