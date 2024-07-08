Industrials shares rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Industrials index rising 72.09 points or 0.44% at 16457.99 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 12.81%), Man Industries (India) Ltd (up 7.66%),Ircon International Ltd (up 6.13%),Balu Forge Industries Ltd (up 5.6%),Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (up 5.16%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd (up 5.16%), Swan Energy Ltd (up 4.99%), Cochin Shipyard Ltd (up 4.39%), Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (up 4.28%), and BEML Ltd (up 4.02%).

On the other hand, Patel Engineering Ltd (down 8.84%), Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (down 4.99%), and ITD Cementation India Ltd (down 3.87%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 82.71 or 0.15% at 54236.67.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 14.24 points or 0.09% at 16237.95.

The Nifty 50 index was down 50.4 points or 0.21% at 24273.45.

The BSE Sensex index was down 183.98 points or 0.23% at 79812.62.

On BSE,1646 shares were trading in green, 1704 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

