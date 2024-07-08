Titan Company Ltd Falls 3.09%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Titan Company Ltd has lost 7.99% over last one month compared to 1.91% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 4.08% rise in the SENSEX

Titan Company Ltd lost 3.09% today to trade at Rs 3168.25. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.77% to quote at 58246.32. The index is up 1.91 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd decreased 0.2% and Blue Star Ltd lost 0.14% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 34.18 % over last one year compared to the 22.28% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Titan Company Ltd has lost 7.99% over last one month compared to 1.91% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 4.08% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14364 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 46901 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3885 on 30 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2882.6 on 07 Aug 2023.

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

