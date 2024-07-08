Capital Goods shares rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Capital Goods index rising 500.21 points or 0.67% at 75631.64 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 12.81%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 3.94%),Timken India Ltd (up 3.46%),Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (up 2.59%),Thermax Ltd (up 2.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 2.35%), NBCC (India) Ltd (up 2.07%), Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 1.94%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (up 1.63%), and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.3%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Schaeffler India Ltd (down 1.38%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 1.28%), and AIA Engineering Ltd (down 1.27%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 82.71 or 0.15% at 54236.67.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 14.24 points or 0.09% at 16237.95.

The Nifty 50 index was down 50.4 points or 0.21% at 24273.45.

The BSE Sensex index was down 183.98 points or 0.23% at 79812.62.

On BSE,1646 shares were trading in green, 1704 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News