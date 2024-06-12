Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Industrials index increasing 181.35 points or 1.21% at 15212.15 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (up 9.21%), Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (up 7.05%),Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd (up 6.55%),Elecon Engineering Company Ltd (up 6.37%),Praj Industries Ltd (up 5.74%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vascon Engineers Ltd (up 5.14%), Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd (up 5%), GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd (up 4.99%), Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (up 4.91%), and Cosmo First Ltd (up 4.85%).

On the other hand, H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd (down 1.41%), Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (down 1.22%), and Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (down 1.18%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 468.75 or 0.94% at 50175.75.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 113.42 points or 0.75% at 15289.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 108.05 points or 0.46% at 23372.9.

The BSE Sensex index was up 331.75 points or 0.43% at 76788.34.

On BSE,2501 shares were trading in green, 693 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News