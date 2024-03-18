Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 12.82 points or 0.02% at 56832.87 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 2.53%), Praj Industries Ltd (up 2.07%),Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 1.3%),Timken India Ltd (up 1.14%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 0.8%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 0.72%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.47%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 0.45%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 0.44%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.39%).

On the other hand, Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 2.89%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 2.08%), and Thermax Ltd (down 0.66%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 166.75 or 0.23% at 72476.68.

The Nifty 50 index was down 59.45 points or 0.27% at 21963.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 98.65 points or 0.23% at 41914.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 56.24 points or 0.43% at 12943.

On BSE,1756 shares were trading in green, 1390 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

