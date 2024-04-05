Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 242.82 points or 0.39% at 62362.55 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Praj Industries Ltd (down 2.04%), Finolex Cables Ltd (down 1.72%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.58%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 0.77%),Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 0.73%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Forge Ltd (down 0.67%), Timken India Ltd (down 0.57%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 0.47%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 0.4%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.26%).

On the other hand, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (up 3.84%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 2.16%), and ABB India Ltd (up 1.87%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 59.01 or 0.08% at 74168.62.

The Nifty 50 index was down 24.4 points or 0.11% at 22490.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 185.86 points or 0.41% at 45989.83.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.77 points or 0.29% at 13854.57.

On BSE,2269 shares were trading in green, 1488 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

