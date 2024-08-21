Industrials stocks rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Industrials index increasing 58.79 points or 0.37% at 15847.53 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (up 5.06%), Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd (up 4.99%),Pennar Industries Ltd (up 4.28%),Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd (up 3.87%),Cochin Shipyard Ltd (up 3.79%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (up 3.3%), GE Power India Ltd (up 3.24%), Esab India Ltd (up 3.17%), Balu Forge Industries Ltd (up 3.11%), and Man Industries (India) Ltd (up 3.01%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, GE T&D India Ltd (down 4.98%), Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd (down 3.13%), and Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd (down 3.1%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 260.85 or 0.48% at 55117.34.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 22.78 points or 0.14% at 16507.55.

The Nifty 50 index was down 13 points or 0.05% at 24685.85.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was down 108.49 points or 0.13% at 80694.37.

On BSE,2134 shares were trading in green, 946 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News