Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CESC gains after arm incorporates Ecofusion Power

CESC gains after arm incorporates Ecofusion Power

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

CESC advanced 1.41% to Rs 179.30 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Purvah Green Power has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company named Ecofusion Power (EPPL) to enter into renewable sector.

EPPL will explore opportunity in renewable power sector.

EPPL has been incorporated as a WOS of Purvah. Accordingly, 100% of its shareholding is held by Purvah. The subscribed and paid-up capital of EEPL is Rs 1,00,000.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

CESC is a fully-integrated electrical utility company. The company's other business segments include power, organized retailing, property development and business process outsourcing.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 5.4% to Rs 388 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 368 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales jumped 12.8% YoY to Rs 4,863 crore in Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Orient Technologies IPO opens today: GMP jumps 15%; should you subscribe?

Cyient gains 6% on 14.5% stake sale plan in subsidiary; Cyient DLM slips 3%

LIVE: Child rights panel to launch inquiry into Badlapur sex assault, internet back after protests

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex dips 150 pts, Nifty below 24,700; IT, Bank, Realty stocks decline

DDA Housing Scheme 2024: 40,000 flats on sale, starting price Rs 11,5 lakh

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story