Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infibeam Avenues announces receipt of TPAP license from NPCI for RediffPay

Infibeam Avenues announces receipt of TPAP license from NPCI for RediffPay

Image
Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 4:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Infibeam Avenues announced that its subsidiary, Rediff.com India, has been granted a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) license by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for its digital payment platform, RediffPay.

As per the official communication received by Rediff from National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Friday, it has been informed about the approval of TPAP license and also that Axis Bank will act as Payment System Provider (PSP) bank.

This license enables RediffPay to offer Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services to its users, marking Infibeam Avenues' strategic entry into the consumer-facing digital payments sector. The company had previously applied for the TPAP license following its acquisition of a controlling stake in Rediff in 2024.

RediffPay aims to leverage Rediff's substantial web traffic and Infibeam's fintech expertise to provide a user-friendly platform for secure and efficient digital transactions. The company plans to introduce a range of financial services, including credit and wealth management products, to cater to the diverse needs of its users.

This development follows Infibeam Avenues' recent achievements, including receiving the final authorization from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a Payment Aggregator for its flagship payment gateway brand, CCAvenue.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhivery appoints Vani Venkatesh as Chief Business Officer

Gensol secures 250 MW solar PV project worth Rs 968 cr

Sensex, Nifty decline for 3rd day; Nifty closes below 24,600; VIX tumbles 3.45%

M&M gains after Q3 PAT climbs 19% YoY to Rs 2,964 cr

Mazagon Dock gains as PAT climb 29% YoY to Rs 807 cr in Q3 FY25

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story