Gensol secures 250 MW solar PV project worth Rs 968 cr

Gensol Engineering has further solidified its position as a key driver of India's energy transition by securing a significant EPC contract. The company has been awarded a contract by a renowned public sector undertaking for the development of a 245 MW Solar PV Project at the prestigious Khavda RE Power Park in Gujarat. This contract, valued at approximately Rs 967.98 crore (inclusive of GST), includes three years of comprehensive O&M services.

This marks Gensol's second major project win at the Khavda Solar Park within a short span, underscoring the company's strong market presence and execution capabilities. Earlier this month, the company secured an EPC contract worth Rs1062.97 crore for a 275 MW Solar PV Project - part of the larger 795 MW Solar PV Development Package - at the same location. With these two significant projects, Gensol will now be responsible for the cumulative development of 520 MW of Solar PV capacity at the Khavda Solar Park, a site poised to become the world's largest hybrid renewable energy park.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News