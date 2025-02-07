Delhivery appoints Vani Venkatesh as Chief Business Officer

With effect from 28 February 2025

Delhivery announced the appointment of Vani Venkatesh as Chief Business Officer, with effect from 28 February 2025. Vani brings in over two decades of experience across industry verticals, having served companies like Airtel, McKinsey, Unilever & Abbott Nutrition in leadership roles. She previously served Airtel in various management roles including CEO for Global Business, CEO for Delhi NCR Region, Chief Marketing Officer & CEO for their Retail Business. She has also served as a Board member at Nxtra by Airtel and Bharti Telemedia, and has represented Airtel on Boards of global leadership forums.

