Info Edge (India) consolidated net profit rises 60.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.19% to Rs 722.40 crore

Net profit of Info Edge (India) rose 60.56% to Rs 242.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 151.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.19% to Rs 722.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 627.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.722.40627.1236.8029.18446.79210.95416.86185.14242.59151.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News