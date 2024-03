Info Edge (India) has invested Rs 30 crore in Redstart Labs (India) , wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company already holds 100% stake in Redstart on a fully converted and diluted basis. The transaction is done at Arm's Length basis.

The Company has agreed to acquire 3,000,000 Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) having face value of Rs. 100/- each. Post this investment, Redstart remains the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel