Info Edge to further invest Rs 90 cr in Startup Investments (Holding)

Info Edge (India) has agreed to invest about Rs 90 crore in Startup Investments (Holding) (SIHL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The present investment would help SIHL to explore investment opportunities including contribution to AIF(s) and other general purposes.

The Company has agreed to acquire 4,193,849 Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) at an issue price of Rs. 214.6/- each including premium of Rs. 114.6/- per CCD. Post this investment, SIHL remains the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

