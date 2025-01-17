SSWL declines as Q3 PAT slips 14% YoY to Rs 51 crore

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) slipped 3.52% to Rs 197.60 after its standalone net profit shed 13.6% to Rs 51.44 crore on 3.21% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 1,074.68 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The profitability was impacted due to full favorable impact of transition to new tax regime last year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 69.73 crore in third quarter of FY25, down 1.5% on YoY basis.

During the December 2024 quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 121 crore with margin at 11.2%.

On nine-month basis, the companys net profit declined 7.08% to Rs 148.25 crore on 2.84% shed in revenue from operations to Rs 3,195.07 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

AlIoy wheel volumes grew by 7.6% in 9 months and by 10.7% in Q3. On track to achieve highest ever alloy wheel volumes, stated the company.

Exports in 9 months stood at Rs 404 crore and are expected to pick pace from Q4 onward due to favorable Geo Political situation, added SSWL.

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of automobile industry.

