Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Allcargo Terminals approves acquisition of 15% stake in Speedy Multimodes

Board of Allcargo Terminals approves acquisition of 15% stake in Speedy Multimodes

Image
Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 17 January 2025

The Board of Allcargo Terminals at its meeting held on 17 January 2025 has approved Preferential issue of equity shares of the company for consideration other than cash, i.e. in lieu of acquiring 15% shares of Speedy Multimodes (SML), held by Ashish Chandna, Chief Executive Officer of the company & SML.

SML is an erstwhile subsidiary of the company which would become a wholly owned subsidiary post the proposed acquisition.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Caplin Point Laboratories receives USFDA approval for Levetiracetam in Sodium Chloride Injection

Qualcomm Technologies and MapmyIndia announce collaboration

SSWL declines as Q3 PAT slips 14% YoY to Rs 51 crore

LTIMindtree slips as Q2 PAT drop 13% QoQ to Rs 1,087 cr

Market snaps 3-day rally; Nifty closes below 23,250; VIX rises 1.81%

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story