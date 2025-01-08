InfoBeans Technologies Ltd Slips 4.16%

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd has lost 5.63% over last one month compared to 3.13% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.91% drop in the SENSEX

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd fell 4.16% today to trade at Rs 416.05. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.13% to quote at 43270.95. The index is down 3.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd decreased 2.27% and Intellect Design Arena Ltd lost 1.58% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 22.45 % over last one year compared to the 9.71% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd has lost 5.63% over last one month compared to 3.13% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.91% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2380 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 511.05 on 14 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 362.05 on 01 Apr 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News