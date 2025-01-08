SignatureGlobal India Ltd Spikes 2.24%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
SignatureGlobal India Ltd rose 2.24% today to trade at Rs 1383.05. The BSE Realty index is up 0.81% to quote at 8062.12. The index is down 4.1 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Anant Raj Ltd increased 1.25% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 0.93% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 17.7 % over last one year compared to the 9.71% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

SignatureGlobal India Ltd has added 8.53% over last one month compared to 4.1% fall in BSE Realty index and 3.91% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2687 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 40211 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1645.85 on 26 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1021.2 on 29 Jan 2024.

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

