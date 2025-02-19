Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Information Technology index falling 452.07 points or 1.12% at 40069.18 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, LTIMindtree Ltd (down 3.21%), Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (down 2.68%),Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 2.34%),Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 1.89%),Infosys Ltd (down 1.86%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Control Print Ltd (down 1.72%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 1.29%), Birlasoft Ltd (down 1.15%), eMudhra Ltd (down 1.02%), and HCL Technologies Ltd (down 0.86%).

On the other hand, Netweb Technologies India Ltd (up 10%), Subex Ltd (up 7.85%), and Magellanic Cloud Ltd (up 7.55%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 939.81 or 2.12% at 45324.53.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 125.9 points or 0.91% at 13956.17.

The Nifty 50 index was down 6.55 points or 0.03% at 22938.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 18.84 points or 0.02% at 75986.23.

On BSE,2786 shares were trading in green, 1088 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

