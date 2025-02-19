Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology shares fall

Image
Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Information Technology index falling 452.07 points or 1.12% at 40069.18 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, LTIMindtree Ltd (down 3.21%), Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (down 2.68%),Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 2.34%),Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 1.89%),Infosys Ltd (down 1.86%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Control Print Ltd (down 1.72%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 1.29%), Birlasoft Ltd (down 1.15%), eMudhra Ltd (down 1.02%), and HCL Technologies Ltd (down 0.86%).

On the other hand, Netweb Technologies India Ltd (up 10%), Subex Ltd (up 7.85%), and Magellanic Cloud Ltd (up 7.55%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 939.81 or 2.12% at 45324.53.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 125.9 points or 0.91% at 13956.17.

The Nifty 50 index was down 6.55 points or 0.03% at 22938.75.

Also Read

A$AP Rocky found not guilty in 2021 gun assault case, Rihanna reacts

Elections are over, now pay attention to law and order: Sisodia to BJP

Stock Market LIVE: SMIDs hold gains; Sensex, Nifty slip into red; PSB leads; IT, pharma stocks weigh

LIVE news: Party to stay away from weak leaders who run away in difficult times, says Kharge

IN-SPACe starts Rs 500 cr tech adoption fund to boost India's space sector

The BSE Sensex index was up 18.84 points or 0.02% at 75986.23.

On BSE,2786 shares were trading in green, 1088 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

United Spirits Ltd down for fifth straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd eases for fifth straight session

ABB India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Sensex, Nifty pare all gains; IT shares slide

Barometers trade near flatline; broader mkt outperforms

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story