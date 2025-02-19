ABB India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

ABB India Ltd is quoting at Rs 5109, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.92% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% rally in NIFTY and a 22.2% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

ABB India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5109, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 22936.25. The Sensex is at 75951.67, down 0.02%.ABB India Ltd has eased around 21.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ABB India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 11.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30849.05, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5121.45, down 0.53% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 64.54 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

