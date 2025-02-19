Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty pare all gains; IT shares slide

Sensex, Nifty pare all gains; IT shares slide

Image
Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key domestic indices pared all gains and traded with modest losses in the mid-afternoon trade, as concerns over potential US tariffs on automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors dampened market sentiment. The Nifty slipped below the 22,900 level. IT shares declined after jumping in the past trading session.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 216.52 points or 0.29% to 75,750.87. The Nifty 50 index declined 70.35 points or 0.31% to 22,871.50.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.74% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 1.93%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,708 shares rose and 1,199 shares fell. A total of 128 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

The unemployment rate in India for people aged 15 years and above in urban areas dropped to 6.4% in the October-December quarter of 2024, according to the National Sample Survey Survey (NSSO). This was unchanged on a quarterly basis. Among males, the unemployment rate in urban areas was flat at 5.8% in October-December 2024 as compared to the rate of the same quarter a year ago.

The rate was 5.7% in JulySeptember 2024. The unemployment rate among females (aged 15 years and above) in urban areas dropped to 8.1% in October-December 2024 from 8.6% in the same quarter a year ago. The rate was 8.4% in July-September 2024.

Buzzing Index:

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: SMIDs hold gains; Sensex, Nifty slip into red; PSB leads; IT, pharma stocks weigh

LIVE news: Party to stay away from weak leaders who run away in difficult times, says Kharge

IN-SPACe starts Rs 500 cr tech adoption fund to boost India's space sector

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Rizwan wins toss and asks Kiwis to bat first in Karachi

Delhi CM announcement LIVE news: RS Prasad, Dhankar to be central observers for party meet

The Nifty IT index declined 1.44% to 40,868. The index rose 0.95% in the past trading session.

LTIMindtree (down 3.24%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.29%), Infosys (down 1.85%), L&T Technology Services (down 0.9%), HCL Technologies (down 0.85%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.53%) declined.

On the other hand, persistent systems (up 1.77%), Mphasis (up 1.51%) and Coforge (up 0.86%) edged higher.

Numbers to Track:

MCX Gold futures for 4 April 2025 settlement were added 0.19% to Rs 86,278.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.03% to 107.02.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.35% to 4.560.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2025 settlement rose 53 cents or 0.70% to $76.37 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Barometers trade near flatline; broader mkt outperforms

Nuvama Wealth Management allots 30,780 equity shares under ESOS

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services receives credit ratings from CRISIL

Happiest Minds introduces its proprietary GenAI Research Companion

TCS collaborates with MassRobotics

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story