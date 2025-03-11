Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology shares fall

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Information Technology index falling 513.51 points or 1.39% at 36486.35 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 5.05%), Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (down 5%),Birlasoft Ltd (down 4.44%),Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 4.1%),Sonata Software Ltd (down 4.05%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vakrangee Ltd (down 3.64%), Ksolves India Ltd (down 3.3%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 3.12%), Infosys Ltd (down 2.67%), and BLS E-Services Ltd (down 2.34%).

On the other hand, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 4.86%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 2.32%), and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 1.98%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 422.91 or 0.95% at 44222.07.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 5.56 points or 0.04% at 13641.46.

The Nifty 50 index was up 13.25 points or 0.06% at 22473.55.

The BSE Sensex index was down 40.58 points or 0.05% at 74074.59.

On BSE,1205 shares were trading in green, 2655 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

