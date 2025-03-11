China Shanghai composite index ends 0.41% higher

Asian stocks ended lower on Tuesday amid fears that the U.S. economy could be slipping into a recession, particularly in light of ongoing tariff disputes.

However, regional markets ended off their day's lows after a White House spokesperson downplayed recession fears and said corporate leaders have pledged "trillions in investment commitments" that will create thousands of new jobs.

The dollar index slipped as demand for recession havens boosted gold and sovereign bonds.

Oil prices recouped earlier losses to inch higher but held near multi-year lows on trade war worries and the prospects of more oil coming into the market.

China's Shanghai Composite reversed course to end 0.41 percent higher at 3,379.83 as Citigroup upgraded Chinese equities to overweight, citing DeepSeek's artificial-intelligence technology breakthrough, the government's support for the tech sector and still-cheap valuations. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally lower at 23,782.14.

