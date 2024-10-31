Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Information Technology index falling 1002.49 points or 2.42% at 40483.9 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Persistent Systems Ltd (down 4.82%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 4.73%),Genesys International Corporation Ltd (down 4.5%),Mphasis Ltd (down 4.25%),L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 3.82%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Birlasoft Ltd (down 3.58%), Xchanging Solutions Ltd (down 3.53%), HCL Technologies Ltd (down 3.31%), Coforge Ltd (down 3.11%), and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (down 2.73%).

On the other hand, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 5.44%), Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (up 4.19%), and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 3.04%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 552.26 or 1.02% at 54660.29.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 97.66 points or 0.61% at 15783.96.

The Nifty 50 index was down 114.35 points or 0.47% at 24226.5.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was down 430.25 points or 0.54% at 79511.93.

On BSE,2450 shares were trading in green, 1380 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News